Roy Cooper, Dan Forest to face off in only NC gubernatorial debate of 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will participate in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
The debate comes as the state has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations after transitioning to a Phase 3 reopening.
Forest, who has long criticized Cooper for too slowly reopening schools and businesses, wants the state to ease more restrictions. In August, he announced he wouldn't continue pursuing an unsuccessful lawsuit he filed challenging Cooper's authority to close certain businesses.
Cooper has frequently chastised Forest for refusing to wear a mask at the large political rallies he's hosted.
Forest has advocated for two additional debates. Cooper agreed to a single debate for Wednesday organized by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.
The governor's race is likely to set the pace for Democrats in the South, as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could benefit from a Cooper victory.
According to 538, Cooper has consistently held a lead in the polls--fluctuating between 5 and 13 percentage points.
The debate will air live from 7-8 p.m. on ABC11.
