POLITICS

Democrats call on Wake lawmaker to resign amid sexual harassment allegations

NC Rep. Duane Hall (NC General Assembly)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
State Representative Duane Hall, a Raleigh Democrat, is accused of inappropriate conduct by five people, some of them anonymous, in a story published Wednesday by NC Policy Watch, a news organization that is part of the liberal advocacy group the NC Justice Center.

The Policy Watch sources described Hall making sexual innuendo and in some cases, sexual overtures, according to the report.

Hall has denied the allegations.

"These allegations are disturbing, and I believe he should resign. We must create a culture where harassment of any kind is unacceptable," said Gov. Roy Cooper.

"The allegations surrounding Representative Duane Hall are serious and the women involved deserve to be heard and supported. He has made unacceptable mistakes in harassing women. Yesterday, I spoke with him and asked him to resign. I think it is right that he step back from public service, work to make amends, and learn from his past mistakes," said House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson.

NCDP Chair Wayne Goodwin also said, "Sexual harassment is never acceptable - no matter the party or politics. These are serious allegations and Representative Hall should step down. The North Carolina Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment and we continue to encourage women to speak out against inappropriate behavior of any kind."

This investigation is ongoing, check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdemocratsrepublicanssexual harassmentWake CountyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News