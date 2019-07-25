Politics

ECU alumni condemn racist 'send her back' chant at Trump rally & university's response

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of East Carolina University alumni wrote a letter condemning a racist chant at a political rally on campus last week.

President Donald Trump held a re-election rally at Minges Coliseum on July 17.

The president's rally focused on his tried and true taunts and boasts, but those themes brought about a new racist chant from Trump's audience.

"Send her back." Those were the words that echoed through ECU's basketball arena. The words were directed at Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, an American citizen born in Somalia.

Two days after the rally, ECU administrators issued a response saying they "do not control, and is not responsible for, the content of speech" at events not sponsored by the university.

But many alumni did not feel that ECU's response properly condemned the racism and vitriol that happened on the campus of the university that they love.

Tremayne B. Smith and three other ECU alumni wrote the following letter to the university condemning the Trump supporters.

