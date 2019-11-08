Politics

More than 3,500 attend Elizabeth Warren's rally in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren made a stop in the Tar Heel state Thursday night.

Warren spoke in front of a packed house at Broughton High School in Raleigh.



Warren told a lot about her middle-class upbringing in Oklahoma and how a minimum wage job saved her family.

Senator Warren's staff said more than 3500 turned out tonight for the event.

"She is just inspirational, watching her just stand up against not only big corrupt companies but standing up against something that's traditionally a men's club is really inspiring," said Emily Lambeth, a graduate student in engineering.

During the event, Senator Warren also got a huge endorsement from Representative Ayanna Pressley, one of the women elected to Congress in the last midterms.



In the past three months, the Triangle area was visited by Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also recently made campaign stops in North Carolina.
