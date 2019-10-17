Politics

Joe Biden coming to Durham for campaign trip

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making a pre-Halloween trip to Durham, North Carolina.

The Democratic presidential hopeful plans to be in the Tar Heel state on Sunday, October 27.

Biden's campaign announced Thursday that the trip to North Carolina would take him to a community event in Durham that starts at 4:30 p.m. A specific location for the event has not been announced.

The campaign said Biden will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters' concerns about the future of the country.

Anyone interested in attending the event can RSVP here.

Other Democratic presidential hopefuls who have recently visited North Carolina include Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also recently made campaign stops in North Carolina.
