In exclusive interview, President Trump commits to taking COVID-19 vaccine, calls on Gov. Cooper to 'open up the state'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7058471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump returned to North Carolina on Thursday for a campaign rally in Greenville, but before boarding Air Force One the Commander in Chief spoke to ABC11 in an exclusive one-on-one interview.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump returned to North Carolina on Thursday for a campaign rally in Greenville, but before boarding Air Force One the Commander in Chief spoke to ABC11 in an exclusive one-on-one interview."One of the reasons we've been successful is your state," President Trump said. "Your state has always been behind us right from the very beginning. Right literally from the beginning."Indeed, Trump's victory in North Carolina was among the upsets that catapulted him to the White House. His travel schedule - before and after his COVID19 diagnosis - continues to reflect that commitment to winning the state's 15 electoral votes again."It makes me feel good to help, whether it's the tobacco growers or any others. There are so many different people we are helping. And we're helping on health care. Wait until you see what we're going to be doing on health care. Providing better health care at a lower price and always taking care of preexisting conditions."Regarding his own health, Trump once again boasted about the success of Regeneron, an experimental antibody drug that the president now considers a cure."It's called a therapeutic but to me it was a cure because as soon as I took it, it was like a ball was lifted off my back," he said. "It was incredible. It was literally 24 hours and I got better very quickly. I had a pretty hefty case."Still, with new patients in the U.S. testing positive a second time for COVID19, the president acknowledged the importance of a vaccine and even expressed his willingness to get the vaccine to help reassure Americans about its safety."The answer is yes I would," Trump said. "I don't want to make anything mandatory, you don't understand that, because we don't want to be in that position. But I would certainly take it if they want."ABC11's exclusive interview with Trump covered a variety of topics, including jobs, the economy and the president's leadership. Here is a full transcript of the questions and answers: