Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

NEW YORK -- Michael Bloomberg is running for president.The former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, formally joined the Democratic presidential field on Sunday. The 77-year-old former Republican announced his plans on a campaign website.He wrote: "I'm running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America."Bloomberg's entrance, just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, reflects his concerns that the current slate of candidates is not well-positioned to defeat Trump.Bloomberg's massive investments in Democratic priorities like climate change and gun control, backed by his extraordinary personal wealth, could make him a force. He's already reserved more than $30 million in television ads across several states, although he's bypassing the first four on the primary calendar.----------