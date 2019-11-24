Politics

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

NEW YORK -- Michael Bloomberg is running for president.

The former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, formally joined the Democratic presidential field on Sunday. The 77-year-old former Republican announced his plans on a campaign website.

He wrote: "I'm running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America."

Bloomberg's entrance, just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, reflects his concerns that the current slate of candidates is not well-positioned to defeat Trump.

Bloomberg's massive investments in Democratic priorities like climate change and gun control, backed by his extraordinary personal wealth, could make him a force. He's already reserved more than $30 million in television ads across several states, although he's bypassing the first four on the primary calendar.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citymichael bloomberg2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 hurt in Wake Forest overnight shooting, officials say
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Raleigh police investigating after man shot overnight
Holiday spirit fills the air at Raleigh Christmas Parade
NC man accused of kidnapping woman shot dead by police
WFPD teams with community for annual Turkey Drive
Howell, North Carolina roll past Mercer 56-7 in home finale
Show More
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Secret Santa Word Sweepstakes
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
The strange story of the Cabbage Patch Kid Riots of 1983
More TOP STORIES News