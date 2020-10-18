Joe Biden holds drive-in rally in Durham as early voting remains underway

Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan arrived at RDU around 12:40 p.m. and were greeted by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Neighbors in @CityofDurhamNC have parked their vehicles to watch Vice President @JoeBiden arrive to Riverside High School for speaking event. pic.twitter.com/09V43qT5hi— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 18, 2020
Biden spoke at Riverside High School in Durham. Around 40 cars were parked in a semi-circle in the parking lot listening to the former vice president speak.
After speaking in Durham, Biden will attend a virtual meeting with African American faith leaders.
This marks Biden's second campaign stop in North Carolina since securing the nomination. His last visit was in Charlotte, where he discussed rebuilding the US economy.
The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump announced a campaign rally in Gastonia this coming Wednesday.
On Saturday, actress Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha advocated for early voting and met with Biden/Harris campaign volunteers in Durham.
Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, held a virtual event in North Carolina on Thursday after having to cancel her initial planned visit when two people closely involved in the Biden/Harris campaign tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the campaign, neither candidate has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.