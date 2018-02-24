POLITICS

NC GOP dismiss claims by Democrats of breaking election laws

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County Republicans protesting outside NC Democratic Party Headquarters (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
North Carolina Republicans are urging state Democratic leaders to stop a complaint alleging they broke the law in their efforts to recruit state house and senate candidates for the 2018 midterm elections.

Saturday the GOP used the state Democratic headquarters in downtown Raleigh as a backdrop to fight back those claims.

"This complaint is nothing more than a bad game of go fishing," said Robin Hayes, chairman of the NC GOP.

The complaint was filed this week to the Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Division.

Democratic leaders allege an unknown caller received a recorded robo call from the GOP soliciting candidates to run for office.

In the complaint, Democrats say the call was misleading without a disclaimer, and did not properly identify who was sponsoring the call. Alleged violations Dems are asking the DOJ to investigate.

During Saturday's press conference the NC GOP called a group of Democratic leaders phone-including Governor Roy Cooper.

"We will not allow you to scare us into not recruiting candidates." Said Charles Hellwig, chairman of Wake County GOP.

Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, opened an investigation into the matter.

This week, he sent a letter to the Republican Party-giving the group 15 business days to respond to the complaint.

"The Republican Party should not ever be in a position to explain its lawful actions simply because the Democratic Party cannot read statute." Said John Lewis, attorney for NC GOP. "Neither should the AG office waste taxpayer dollars and valued resources in pursuing a complaint which on its face is no violation of the law."

ABC 11 reached out to the Democratic Party to get a response, but its spokesperson did not return calls or emails.

The NC GOP says it will hold its own investigation and fight the complaint.

Candidate filing for midterm elections end Wednesday, February 28.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News