Politics

Spokeswoman for Melania Trump named new White House press secretary

Stephanie Grisham watches as President Trump and the first lady greet Congressional Picnic attendees on the South Lawn, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The next White House press secretary and director of communications has been named, and it's someone already familiar to the first family: Stephanie Grisham, the spokeswoman for Melania Trump.

The first lady made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.


Prior to her role as an aide to the first lady, Grisham served as President Donald Trump's deputy press secretary, according to her Twitter bio.

It was announced earlier this month that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would leave her post at the end of the month.
