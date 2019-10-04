Politics

President Trump approves North Carolina disaster declaration for Hurricane Dorian victims

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump approved a federal aid supplement on Friday aimed to help North Carolina cities affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Office of the Press Secretary said the federal funding is available to State eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Dorian including the counties of: Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Tyrrell, and Washington.

Further aid can be requested by the State and if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

The federal aid supplement comes two weeks after Gov. Roy Cooper sent an additional request to President Trump for federal assistance to residents affected by Dorian on September 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnchurricane doriandisaster reliefroy cooperraleigh newshurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom furious after school bus drags, runs over Moore County child
'I'm hurt:' Family wants answers in deadly Roxboro quadruple shooting
Employees left unpaid after Raleigh restaurant suddenly closes
Cumberland County DSS: School didn't report signs of child abuse
School reinstates NC cheerleaders who held up Trump banner
2 injured after multiple shootings in Southeast Raleigh
Orange County band teacher arrested on statutory rape charges
Show More
Chapel Hill installing 'no turn on red' signs at 16 intersections
Apex teen accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend's Gatorade bottle
Child dies after fall at Charlotte airport; investigation underway
Botham Jean's brother speaks out on courtroom hug with Amber Guyger
Video shows kidnapping suspect shooting at officers: RPD
More TOP STORIES News