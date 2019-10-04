President Trump approves North Carolina disaster declaration for Hurricane Dorian victims

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump approved a federal aid supplement on Friday aimed to help North Carolina cities affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Office of the Press Secretary said the federal funding is available to State eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Dorian including the counties of: Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Tyrrell, and Washington.
Further aid can be requested by the State and if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
The federal aid supplement comes two weeks after Gov. Roy Cooper sent an additional request to President Trump for federal assistance to residents affected by Dorian on September 21.
