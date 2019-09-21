Governor Cooper requests additional disaster declaration for victims of Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper sent an additional request to President Trump for federal assistance to North Carolina residents who were affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The additional requests are for those affected in several coastal counties including Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties and adds Jones County.
"We are working to get people who are recovering from Dorian the help they need," said Governor Cooper. "Dorian's flood waters and its winds damaged many homes, and we are requesting federal assistance to recover."
If approved, the Governor's request for FEMA Individual Assistance would provide grants to residents who suffered damages from Dorian and could potentially open the door to additional FEMA recovery programs, including temporary housing.Read the Governor's letter in its entirety here.
Ocracoke Island faces unique challenges and the state continues to provide critical support services to the island including the following:A team of emergency managers to support Hyde County officials in coordinating response and recovery effortsAirlift of food, water and emergency personnel to islandTwo Urban Search and Rescue task forces that provided the initial search of island, helped evacuate injured and assisted with donations and supply management and other tasks in days following the stormEmergency fuel supplies and repairs to get fuel service availableDamage assessment teams to document the need for federal helpNC Office of Emergency Medical Services is providing a mobile medical clinic staffed by physician and eight-person medical teamMental health counselors who have made hundreds of contacts with residents in needFood preparation and feeding by volunteer organizations with more than 10,000 meals servedLaundry and shower units from Baptists on MissionNational Guard cleared roads and removed boats from roadwaysFour NC Alcohol Law Enforcement agents assisting Hyde County Sheriff's Department in addition to other counties sheriff's deputiesCleanup and disposal of dead fish and marine life by NC National GuardNational Guard personnel and equipment to assist with transportation and donations management50 portable toilets and 32 handwashing stationsSeveral volunteer groups supported by the state are at work on the island mucking out housesNC Department of Insurance working with insurers to remove flooded vehicles from islandDistribution of relief supplies from fire department being managed by local government, with help from volunteer agencies and local volunteersA central receiving and distribution point has been establishedThe Governor met with President Trump
on September 9 to brief him on the damages from Hurricane Dorian.
