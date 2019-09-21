Governor Cooper requests additional disaster declaration for victims of Hurricane Dorian

President Donald Trump participates in a briefing with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, about Hurricane Dorian at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Monday in Havelock. (Evan Vucci)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper sent an additional request to President Trump for federal assistance to North Carolina residents who were affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The additional requests are for those affected in several coastal counties including Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties and adds Jones County.

"We are working to get people who are recovering from Dorian the help they need," said Governor Cooper. "Dorian's flood waters and its winds damaged many homes, and we are requesting federal assistance to recover."

If approved, the Governor's request for FEMA Individual Assistance would provide grants to residents who suffered damages from Dorian and could potentially open the door to additional FEMA recovery programs, including temporary housing.

Read the Governor's letter in its entirety here.

Ocracoke Island faces unique challenges and the state continues to provide critical support services to the island including the following:

  • A team of emergency managers to support Hyde County officials in coordinating response and recovery efforts
  • Airlift of food, water and emergency personnel to island
  • Two Urban Search and Rescue task forces that provided the initial search of island, helped evacuate injured and assisted with donations and supply management and other tasks in days following the storm
  • Emergency fuel supplies and repairs to get fuel service available
  • Damage assessment teams to document the need for federal help
  • NC Office of Emergency Medical Services is providing a mobile medical clinic staffed by physician and eight-person medical team
  • Mental health counselors who have made hundreds of contacts with residents in need
  • Food preparation and feeding by volunteer organizations with more than 10,000 meals served
  • Laundry and shower units from Baptists on Mission
  • National Guard cleared roads and removed boats from roadways
  • Four NC Alcohol Law Enforcement agents assisting Hyde County Sheriff's Department in addition to other counties sheriff's deputies
  • Cleanup and disposal of dead fish and marine life by NC National Guard
  • National Guard personnel and equipment to assist with transportation and donations management
  • 50 portable toilets and 32 handwashing stations
  • Several volunteer groups supported by the state are at work on the island mucking out houses
  • NC Department of Insurance working with insurers to remove flooded vehicles from island
  • Distribution of relief supplies from fire department being managed by local government, with help from volunteer agencies and local volunteers
  • A central receiving and distribution point has been established


    • The Governor met with President Trump on September 9 to brief him on the damages from Hurricane Dorian.
