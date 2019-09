President Trump's tour of Hurricane Dorian damage canceled due to weather

President Donald Trump participates in a briefing with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, about Hurricane Dorian at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Monday in Havelock.

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Air Force One touched down in Havelock Monday evening but President Trump's tour of Hurricane Dorian damage was canceled due to weather.Gov. Roy Cooper met with President Trump on Air Force One to brief Hurricane Dorian.After the briefing, Trump will depart for Fayetteville where he's scheduled to hold a political rally at 7 p.m.He is in town to support Republican Dan Bishop who is running against Democrat Dan McCready in the special election of North Carolina's 9th congressional district. NC's 9th is the only district to not have representation in Congress currently, because the results of the 2018 election were thrown out because of election fraud on behalf of Republican Mark Harris.Trump created a bit of controversy last time he visited North Carolina when his supporters erupted in a racist chant against a group of Congresswomen.