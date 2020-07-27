President Trump tours RTP FUJIFILM facility working on COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence also visited a vaccine development site on Monday to mark the beginning of the largest vaccine research trial yet. He and Trump are both highlighting the administration's efforts to promote research and testing for potential COVID-19 cures. Their trips come as the White House grapples with its most prominent virus case and a nationwide spike in the outbreak threatens the economic reopening.
During his coronavirus briefing in North Carolina, Trump focused on what he called a "historic initiative."
"We're here, actually, today to discuss the exciting progress that we've achieved under the Operation Warp Speed, our historic initiative to develop tests, manufacture and deliver a vaccine in record time," he said. "And that's what it is, in record time."
Joined at the facility by North Carolina Representative Mark Walker, Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, State Representative Tim Moore, State Senator Phil Berger and Senator Thom Tillis, Trump also celebrated the earlier announcement that Moderna's vaccine candidate entered "phase three" of trials and said that a "second vaccine is likely to enter 'phase three' in a matter of days." He did not name the second vaccine or provide any other details.
After the cancellation of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Trump was asked if Governor Roy Cooper did the right thing for limiting the attendance for the convention in Charlotte.
He said, "we could have done it many different ways" but ultimately said that his campaign did the right thing.
"I'm really happy that we're going to be having a piece of it, at least, and a very important piece in North Carolina," he added.
Cooper's office issued the following statement in regards to Trump's visit: North Carolina is home to the most innovative and productive biotech firms and research hubs in the world, and I'm proud of their efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.
During his visit, Trump noted that while younger Americans are at lower risk of being significantly harmed by the virus, they are still spreading it around the country.
"We need all Americans to be conscious about their actions and to exercise extreme vigilance," he said. "I trust all Americans to do the right thing, but we strongly advise everyone to especially -- especially focus on maintaining a social distance, maintaining rigorous hygiene, avoid large gatherings and crowded indoor bars, and wear masks when appropriate."
Employees at FUJIFILM are working on key elements of a potential vaccine, from the drug maker Novavax. Novavax was awarded $1.6 billion under Operation Warp Speed--the U.S. government's program to mass-produce an effective treatment.
President Trump was required to wear a mask when he toured the facility with a small number of staff members. The building opened in 2016 and is three-stories and 62,000 square feet. The North Carolina facility employs 500 of the company's 2,500 total employees worldwide.
Trump's trip to RTP comes just months out from Election Day and is his first public event in North Carolina since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary. In 2016, Trump won North Carolina's 15 electoral votes by nearly 4 percentage points.