President Donald Trump

President Trump to visit Wilmington on Wednesday to commemorate 75th anniversary of the end of WWII

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Trump will be making an appearance in eastern North Carolina to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, according to a White House official.

During his visit on Wednesday, Sept. 2, Trump will declare Wilmington as the first World War II Heritage City. He will also meet with veterans, tour the Battleship North Carolina and give remarks honoring the contributions of Wilmington to World War II.

"Built in 1937, Battleship North Carolina was first commissioned on April 9, 1941 and took part in every major naval offensive in the Pacific area of operation, and earned 15 battle stars," White House officials wrote in a statement. "After the war, the ship was used as a training vessel and finally decommissioned in 1947. The Battleship North Carolina found a permanent place in Wilmington as a war memorial."

RELATED: Vice President Mike Pence to visit Raleigh as part of pro-life event
EMBED More News Videos

Pence will be in Raleigh this coming Thursday, Sept. 3, to continue the multi-state Life Wins! Tour with the Susan B. Anthony List leaders."



Trump's visit comes a day before Vice President Mike Pence's attendance at a pro-life event in Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 3.

This will be President Trump's 12th visit to North Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswilmingtonnorth carolinadonald trumpworld war iipresident donald trumpnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence 'domestic terrorism'
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
Zoom Thanksgiving? Experts say COVID-19 could bring bleak fall
Trial date set for ex-Trump adviser Bannon in alleged wall scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gyms can reopen Friday, bars must stay closed, Cooper says
VIDEO: Marine rescues couple trapped in car during Johnston County storm
LATEST: 3 W's have never been more important, Cooper says
Raleigh renters face housing crisis in gentrification battle amid pandemic
Former VP Biden on potential visit to NC: 'I promise you, I'm coming'
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
NC police chiefs recommend police training reforms
Show More
'The price tag is big': Bar owners desperate as Phase 2.5 shuts them out
Verizon is hiring new employees to work from home
Hometown Voices: What Raleigh voters care about in 2020 election
Search for missing children swept away in flood suspended
NYC firefighters save woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
More TOP STORIES News