Saturday is the last day to vote early in North Carolina as Election Day nears

Saturday is the last day to cast your vote early in North Carolina.

Polls are open until 3 p.m. this Halloween. After that, potential voters will have to wait until Election Day.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said more than 4 million North Carolina ballots have been cast, which is 55.6 percent total turnout.

TRACK POLL TIMES: Track early voting wait times at Wake, Durham County polls

NCSBE reported 883,964 mail ballots have been cast along with 3,200,004 in-person votes.

Did you experience issues while at your polling site trying to vote? Tell us about it here.

ASK US: What are your voting concerns or questions as Election Day approaches?

QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA IN 2020? VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE:
