Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign in Fayetteville, Goldsboro this weekend

Harris has made multiple trips to the Tar Heel state, pitching to voters why she and Joe Biden should unseat Donald Trump and Mike Pence as the next leaders of the United States.
Her next trip to North Carolina includes stops in Fayetteville and Goldsboro. Those campaign events will happen Sunday, the day after early voting ends but two days before Election Day.
Harris is the first Asian American on a major party ticket, and Asian Americans are a growing voting block in North Carolina.
Biden and Harris are running neck-and-neck with Trump and Pence in North Carolina--a state Trump won by nearly 200,000 votes in 2016.
The Trump campaign has put a premium on winning North Carolina's 15 electoral college votes, saying that winning the state was vital to the president's re-election chances. Trump himself has made nearly a dozen campaign stops in North Carolina over the last couple of months.
On Oct. 18, Biden held a drive-in rally at Riverside High School in Durham and before leaving, made a stop for a milkshake at the Hillsborough Road Cook Out.