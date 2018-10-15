POLITICS

State lawmakers pass $800 million Florence Emergency Response Act

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina lawmakers are back in session Monday and are expected to discuss Hurricane Florence recovery legislation.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
North Carolina lawmakers have passed an $800 million relief package.

On Monday night lawmakers passed the Florence Emergency Response Act, which will now head to Governor Roy Cooper's office for his signature.



"I appreciate legislators responding quickly and taking this initial step to help North Carolinians recover from this devastating storm, particularly in the areas of education and the federal match. However, we must continue to work together to provide more for affordable housing and farmers as well as to make real investments to ensure clean water and to lessen the impacts of future storms on our homes, roads, businesses and water infrastructure," said Governor Cooper.

Lawmakers were back in session Monday to discuss the Hurricane Florence recovery legislation.



"Of course, we're going to deal with agriculture needs," said Rep. Tim Moore (R-District 111) , Speaker, NC House of Representatives. "We're going to deal with direct assistance. There's a number of issues. It's a complicated bill and so as the day goes on you'll see a full explanation of everything. But at the end of the day, the damage was so widespread. Everything from roads to schools to homes to public services to agriculture you name it."
General Assembly passes bills providing hurricane relief
The North Carolina General Assembly on Tuesday began its special session by swiftly - and unanimously - passing two bills providing aid and relief to communities battered by Hurricane Florence.

Governor Roy Cooper asked state lawmakers to immediately put aside $750 million for recovery and proposed a long-term $1.5 billion dollar Florence recovery package.

This weekend, state lawmakers announced they'll allocate $794 million in additional Hurricane Florence relief funding. That brings the total commitment to $850 million since the storm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshurricane florencehurricaneRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Election 2018: North Carolina voting guide
What you need to know: Constitutional amendments on NC ballots
Elizabeth Warren DNA test results point to Native American ancestry
NC Pastor Andrew Brunson released from Turkey, meets President Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Here are the regulations Raleigh leaders are proposing for Bird scooters
'She's gone:' Family of woman found dead in Fayetteville wants answers
UNC graduate student found guilty of defacing Silent Sam
North Carolina AG announces investigation into e-cigarette company, Juul
Slow recovery for Atlantic Beach, one month after Florence
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
NCDOT to present new plan for Falls of Neuse traffic improvements
Man dead in high-speed chase with Wake Forest police
Show More
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Leland residents still sleeping in campers one month after Florence
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Simone Biles fires back at Gymnastics CEO's anti-Nike tweet
Inmate escapes Hoke County prison
More News