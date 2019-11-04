Durham Mayoral Election: What you need to know

Current Mayor Steve Schewel is running for a second 2-year term, he is being challenged by Rev. Sylvester Williams.
Early voting for the election begins Wednesday, October 16 and ends Friday, November 1.
Click here to find a early voting location.
Meet the Candidates
Steve Schewel
Sylvester Williams
The Issues
ABC11.com asked both candidates the same questions. Click on the issues to see their responses.
Growth
Traffic & Transportation
Affordable Housing
Crime
Green Space
Jobs
Why You Want to Be Mayor?
Steve Schewel
Sylvester Williams
The Issues
ABC11.com asked both candidates the same questions. Click on the issues to see their responses.
Growth
Traffic & Transportation
Affordable Housing
Crime
Green Space
Jobs
Why You Want to Be Mayor?