Durham Mayoral Election: What you need to know

Durham's mayoral election is Tuesday, November 5.
DURHAM (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, November 5, voters in Durham will go to the polls to elect they city's mayor. The Durham mayoral race is a non-partisan election.

Current Mayor Steve Schewel is running for a second 2-year term, he is being challenged by Rev. Sylvester Williams.

Early voting for the election begins Wednesday, October 16 and ends Friday, November 1.
Click here to find a early voting location.

Meet the Candidates

Steve Schewel
Sylvester Williams

The Issues
ABC11.com asked both candidates the same questions. Click on the issues to see their responses.

Growth
Traffic & Transportation
Affordable Housing

Crime
Green Space
Jobs
Why You Want to Be Mayor?
