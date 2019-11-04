affordable housing

What you need to know about the Durham affordable housing bond

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham residents will vote on a $95 million affordable housing bond on Tuesday.

According to Durham's website , it would mean:

  • 1,600 new affordable housing units and 800 affordable rental units preserved


  • 1,700 homeless moved into permanent housing


  • 400 affordable home ownership opportunities for first-time homebuyers


  • 3,000 low-income renters and homeowners would stay in their homes or improve them


    • Supporters said it'd help 15,000 residents.

    In order to pay for the bond, there would be increased property tax of 1.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

    The average home price in Durham is $230,000.

    That means the average homeowner would pay about $37 more per year on their property tax.

    Desmond McDaniel lives at the Hometown Studios by Red Roof in Durham because he said he can't afford the rising rents in Durham. He supports the affordable housing bond.

    "It would help a whole lot to be able to afford a place of my own, and not have to have roommates," McDaniel said.

    The Durham County Republican Party said in a statement that they're opposing the bond and urging a no vote "because of the lack of clarity as to the specific taxpayer expenditures authorized by the proposed affordable housing bond..."

    You can hear what the Mayoral candidates have to say about the bond and affordable housing here.

    McDaniel admits he has a criminal background, with an assault with a deadly weapon charge but said he served his time and now has a full-time job. He wants to get ahead but faces that major hurdle. He needs affordable housing.

    "In life people always say you served your time." McDaniel said. "It shouldn't hinder you from progressing in your life especially when you're doing positive things and you could be a great person in the community."
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societydurhamhousingaffordable housingdurham county news
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    AFFORDABLE HOUSING
    Nonprofit purchases 6-acre plot in Raleigh to build affordable housing
    Report shows Raleigh's growth but can people afford to live downtown?
    Clerical mistake keeping Durham mom from buying home
    Zillow dream home turns out to be Durham scam
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    These Wake Co. covenants technically ban races other than Caucasians
    $4M worth of psychedelic drug found in Wake Forest home
    Community rallies as Cary girl hit by car clings to life
    Wife of Iran hostage reflects on standoff's 40th anniversary
    SUV linked to deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Durham, police say
    Fayetteville arrest man in connection with October bank robbery
    Former UNC Board chairman Smith to step off board entirely
    Show More
    Fayetteville leaders discuss ban on roosters in city limits
    Raleigh painting fire hydrants yellow -- and that will save you money
    Fayetteville police looking for 3 men involved in Halloween murder
    Pilot reported autopilot issues before crash at Umstead Park
    Hundreds of Okla. inmates released in largest commutation in US history
    More TOP STORIES News