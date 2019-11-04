What you need to know about the Durham affordable housing bond

According to Durham's website , it would mean:
Supporters said it'd help 15,000 residents.
In order to pay for the bond, there would be increased property tax of 1.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The average home price in Durham is $230,000.
That means the average homeowner would pay about $37 more per year on their property tax.
Desmond McDaniel lives at the Hometown Studios by Red Roof in Durham because he said he can't afford the rising rents in Durham. He supports the affordable housing bond.
"It would help a whole lot to be able to afford a place of my own, and not have to have roommates," McDaniel said.
The Durham County Republican Party said in a statement that they're opposing the bond and urging a no vote "because of the lack of clarity as to the specific taxpayer expenditures authorized by the proposed affordable housing bond..."
McDaniel admits he has a criminal background, with an assault with a deadly weapon charge but said he served his time and now has a full-time job. He wants to get ahead but faces that major hurdle. He needs affordable housing.
"In life people always say you served your time." McDaniel said. "It shouldn't hinder you from progressing in your life especially when you're doing positive things and you could be a great person in the community."