Up to 500 affordable housing units coming to Raleigh this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Between 400 and 500 affordable housing units are on track to be completed this year to help with the housing crisis many families are facing in Raleigh.

Helping Hand Mission's Executive Director Sylvia Wiggins has been fielding calls from folks looking for help with affordable housing.

"35-40 calls a day to find a place," Wiggins said.

The need has been overwhelming. Wiggins' nonprofit has been providing financial support to people struggling to come up with enough money for a rental deposit.

"These are serious times because we've got some people got jobs that don't have a place," Wiggins said.

According to Rent.com, the average price for a studio in the City of Oaks is $1,252 dollars a month.

A one bedroom is more than $1,300 and a 2-bedroom is practically $1,600.

The City of Raleigh is trying to tackle the affordable housing crisis and recently signed off an additional $750,000 investment in gap financing toward the Thrive South End project.

The property is south of the beltline and adjacent to the Renaissance Park community. It will soon be home to 90 affordable rentals.

Raleigh Housing Programs Administrator Erika Brandt said the city is on track to meet its goal for affordable housing but more work lies ahead.

"5,700 sounds like a lot, but it's just a drop in the bucket, especially to your point with all the people that are moving to the area. That's something that's on the forefront of our minds," Brandt said.

"I think city, county and state got to talk. We've got to create something," Wiggins said.

The North Carolina Housing Coalition found that, in Wake County, 46 percent of renters have difficulty affording their homes.