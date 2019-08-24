ICE

Trump tweet criticizes Gov. Cooper veto of bill threatening sheriffs who decline ICE detainment requests

In a tweet, President Trump criticized Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of House Bill 370 -- which would have forced local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE detainment requests.



The bill passed North Carolina's General Assembly but Gov. Cooper vetoed the bill Wednesday.

Critics of the bill said it was a targeted attempt to remove seven newly elected sheriff's from office.

"This is a terrible decision for the great people of North Carolina. He should reverse his decision and get back to the basics of fighting crime," said President Trump in a tweet Saturday morning.

RELATED: Relief from one side, anger from the other as Cooper vetoes ICE bill

Cooper released the following statement about his veto:

"This legislation is simply about scoring partisan political points and using fear to divide North Carolina. As the former top law enforcement officer of our state, I know that current law allows the state to jail and prosecute dangerous criminals regardless of immigration status. This bill, in addition to being unconstitutional, weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating sheriffs to do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties. Finally, to elevate their partisan political pandering, the legislature has made a sheriff's violation of this new immigration duty as the only specifically named duty violation that can result in a sheriff's removal from office."

RELATED: 3 North Carolina sheriffs speak against controversial immigration bill

The featured video is from a previous story.
