Wake County voters leading charge in total ballots cast in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County voters have cast the most ballots out of any North Carolina county, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections.
"We've never seen anything like this," said Wake County Board of Elections member Gerry Cohen.
Roughly 40 percent of Wake County's registered voters have already voted; the latest data shows more than 310,000 ballots have been cast in the county.
The county's numbers are higher than Mecklenburg County, which has more early voting sites, but fewer registered voters.
There are 20 early voting locations in Wake County. Voters can use any one of them in their county of residence during early voting, but must go to their assigned precinct on Election Day.
Cohen isn't sure why Wake County's turnout is so heavy this election cycle, but he credits a good civic culture.
"We are already over half the 2016 entire turnout, so I think we're seeing a very high level of turnout and I think it's very impressive the voters' dedication," he said.
Wake County has an interactive tool that allows residents to see average wait times at each polling location.
