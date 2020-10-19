HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake and Durham County Board of Elections each have a website where you can track wait times for early voting in the 2020 election.
The sites show a list of all the early voting polling locations and their wait times.
On Monday afternoon, Wake County's website showed a range of times from no wait to two hours.
In Holly Springs at W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, the wait was on the longer end of the spectrum.
Voters like Jen Nizzi and her family lined up with other voters in the warm sun for more than an hour.
"Really just sweated and waited," said Nizzi.
RELATED: Despite increase in early voting locations, access remains difficult for some
W.E. Hunt Recreation Center is the only one-stop voting location in Holly Springs, serving nearly 38,000 residents.
The voting room is small with a limited number of voting booths.
But Wake County Board of Elections is working on packing more booths into smaller locations to maximize space and hopefully cut down wait times.
Did you experience issues while at your polling site trying to vote? Tell us about it here.
To maintain social distance, the board will install dividers between each booth.
According to Wake County Board of Elections Director Gary Sims, six polling sites are increasing their numbers of voting booths--Cary Senior Center, W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, Knightdale Recreation Center, Northern Regional Center, Roberts Community Center and Eastern Regional Center.
Durham County also has a website where early voters can go to check out wait times.
QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA IN 2020? VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE: For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page
ASK US: What are your voting concerns or questions as Election Day approaches?
Track early voting wait times at Wake, Durham County polls
VOTE 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More