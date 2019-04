POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews in Polk County are working to move a pontoon boat that is partially hanging off the Turner Shoals Dam.Officials said the boat became lodged in the area -- located on Lake Adger -- after Sunday's severe weather Due to current lake levels and wind, teams with Polk County Emergency Management/Fire Marshal are unable to remove the boat.Once water levels recede and winds diminish, the vessel will be moved.Officials said no one is on board and there is no immediate threat to life.They planned to reevaluate the situation sometimes Tuesday.