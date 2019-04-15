Overnight storms down trees, knock out power to thousands in North Carolina

The storm ripped through central North Carolina overnight Sunday into Monday morning bringing heavy wind, rain, thunder and lightning.
The storm caused a Tornado Watch, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Flash Flood Warning in multiple counties. All of those watches and warnings have since expired.
Severe wind damaged a Halifax County home, trapping a woman inside, emergency crews reported.
Crews were able to get the woman out of the home with only minor injuries.
The storm happened just hours after eight people died in storms that swept across the South.
In North Carolina, heavy winds knocked down trees in many parts of the area including Wake County.
Some of the damage caused by fallen trees along Six Forks Road. @RaleighGov crews are working to clear affected areas, so give them room to operate if you see them during your commute. @ABC11_WTVD #stormdamage pic.twitter.com/kwTnqwLJjA— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) April 15, 2019
Residents are encouraged to use caution when on the roadways early Monday while crews clear fallen limbs and other debris.
The storm knocked out power to more than 20,000 customers in the Carolinas, but Duke Progress Energy reports many outages have already been restored.
ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said the wet weather won't be around much longer.
He said dry air will "punch in" by Monday afternoon.
The remainder of the week will be warm and sunny; however, rains will push back in Friday.
