Overnight storms down trees, knock out power to thousands in North Carolina

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as residents in multiple counties are waking up to the aftermath of Sunday night's storm.

The storm ripped through central North Carolina overnight Sunday into Monday morning bringing heavy wind, rain, thunder and lightning.

The storm caused a Tornado Watch, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Flash Flood Warning in multiple counties. All of those watches and warnings have since expired.

Severe wind damaged a Halifax County home, trapping a woman inside, emergency crews reported.

Crews were able to get the woman out of the home with only minor injuries.

The storm happened just hours after eight people died in storms that swept across the South.

In North Carolina, heavy winds knocked down trees in many parts of the area including Wake County.



Residents are encouraged to use caution when on the roadways early Monday while crews clear fallen limbs and other debris.

The storm knocked out power to more than 20,000 customers in the Carolinas, but Duke Progress Energy reports many outages have already been restored.

ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said the wet weather won't be around much longer.



He said dry air will "punch in" by Monday afternoon.

The remainder of the week will be warm and sunny; however, rains will push back in Friday.

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
