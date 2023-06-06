14-year-old-girl shot during graduation party at Fayetteville apartment complex pool

A Fayetteville community is in shock after a teen girl was shot during a pool party at an apartment complex.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville community is in shock after a 14-year-old girl was shot during a pool party at an apartment complex. Now police are on the hunt for suspects in an active investigation.

Residents at the Reserve at Carrington Place apartment complex tell ABC11 they couldn't believe a shooting happened there, as it's usually a quiet, peaceful community. But authorities said this is a sad reminder of the growing prevalence of gun violence.

Police said the shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Residents said a graduation party was happening at a pool on Tatum Drive when shots rang out.

One witness said she was home with her brothers at the time and told them to hide in a closet when she heard the gun fire.

SEE ALSO | ABC11 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

"At first, I just wanted to keep my brothers safe because I don't want them to get hurt," said Amelia McDow-Cobb. "It made me scared because now I just want to be cautious around my neighborhood."

Police said the 14-year-old girl who was shot was taken to the hospital. Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Neighbors recall seeing about 10-20 people at the pool party before the shooting.

"That part of Fayetteville, it's very dense and residential neighborhood and has always been--the Cross Creek District. But in keeping in line with Chief Braden when he maps and shows the transparency of where crime occurs, it's everywhere and anywhere in the city," said Fayetteville Assistant Police Chief Robert Ramirez.

SEE ALSO | Governor Roy Cooper kicks off new gun safety initiative

Also, the department is bracing itself for the potential uptick in crime that typically happens in the summer months. That's why Ramirez said the department is currently putting 30 more newly trained officers out on patrol across the city. Eight more are specifically coming to the Cross Creek District where this shooting occurred.

Police encourage anyone with tips about the pool party shooting to call the department or Crimestoppers.

SEE ALSO | NC sees uptick in people looking to buy guns in wake of lawmakers' repeal of pistol permit system