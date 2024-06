1 injured after dump truck flips over in Durham, police says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person injured after a dump truck flipped over in Durham Monday morning.

At 8:44 a.m., police officers were called to the 6400 block of Leesville Road for a motor vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they said they found a dump truck flipped over. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to investigators, the driver over corrected and went off the road.

No other vehicles were involved.