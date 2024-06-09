1 pedestrian killed, 1 critically injured in Dunn crash

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another is critically injured after a crash involving pedestrians on Saturday night.

Emergency officials responded to calls about a crash involving two pedestrians just before 9:45 p.m. on Meadowlark Road.

When officials arrived, they found a pickup truck on the opposite side of the road with its front end toward a ditch. ABC11 crews said the truck had heavy damage.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver's condition has not been released.