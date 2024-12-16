1 person injured in Durham stabbing; suspect in custody

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a stabbing in Durham on Sunday.

Durham police said officers responded to calls about a stabbing at the intersection of Lawndale Road and Hillsborough Road. When officers arrived they found a man with a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found that the incident started on the city bus, both people got off the bus when a man stabbed the victim.

Authorities said one person was taken into custody.