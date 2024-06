1 person shot, killed at Goldsboro grocery store

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at a grocery store on Wayne Plaza.

The shooting happened at the Food Lion on Ash Street.

Authorities told ABC11 that the person was shot at the entrance of the grocery store. The person later died from their injuries.

Police said there is no longer a threat to the public in that area.

No suspect has been arrested.