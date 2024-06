12-year-old boy drowns at Tucker Lake in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-year-old boy died on Saturday after drowning at a lake near Benson.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at around 1 p.m. at Tucker Lake on Allen Crossroads just off Interstate 40.

The boy's name has not been released.

