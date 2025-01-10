14 stores across North Carolina fined thousands for price-scanning errors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fourteen stores in 12 North Carolina counties have been slapped with fines after an investigation revealed they were overcharging customers.
One of those stores is in Wake County.
The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division fined Advance Auto Parts at 7201-100 Glenwood Ave.
It comes after a 2024 inspection found some error rates for
overcharges.
The store paid a $1,005 fine.
The fines are related to price-scanning errors. Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection.
"Our Standards Division remained committed to protecting consumers across the state," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "Our inspectors continue to find errors among price scanners at stores in the state, and consumers should be mindful. Take time to check your receipts and notify store managers if you find an error."
Other stores fined were: