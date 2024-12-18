17-year-old killed in overnight Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shortly after 11:00 p.m., Durham police responded to a shooting on South Roxboro Street.

When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators focused their investigation on a car that had a window busted out and bullet hole in the driver-side door.

This is a scene all too familiar for Gregory Brockington who lives in the neighborhood.

He lost a daughter and niece to gun violence.

His sons have moved out and are in college and the military.

Last night he heard the gunshots from down the street and this morning mourns for the parents of this teen.

"Yes. And it's hurting to my heart because for a simple reason, that could have been one of my boys. Regardless of whether or how I trained them or not, they could have just been great acts of being on the air by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. It doesn't make me angry. It makes me say basically this is a better life for them than that," Brockington said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29238 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

