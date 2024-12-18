Eyewitness on Durham shooting that killed 17-year-old: 'This just happens a whole lot'

The Durham Police Department is not releasing the victim's name because of his age.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tameika Richardson says shots were fired right outside her front door Tuesday night. She was in the living room at the time. She jumped to the floor and brought her son to safety. Richardson later learned a 17-year-old was killed in the shooting.

"It woke me up. It sounded like a bomb, like a war zone," said Richardson of the shooting. "I just feel sorry for the mom, the family. This just happens a whole lot. (It) is becoming normalized by my kids."

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence recently issued its latest report card for gun safety law and gave North Carolina a C-.

The report notes there was some progress.

"They did improve mental health reporting for background checks," said Giffords Senior Policy Attorney Erin Earp.

The Center is pushing for what's often known as a Red Flag Law to temporarily restrict someone's access to firearms, as well as investments in community intervention programs.

The organization additionally wants to see universal background checks, which would place more restrictions on private sales.

"That person who's purchasing the gun could have a domestic violence protective order. They could have a violent felony history. They could be somebody we really would not want to see have a firearm. So improving background processes is certainly a big priority," said Earp.

Richardson, meanwhile, is trying her hardest to make a better life for herself and her six children.

She says there have been countless other shootings in the complex and her daughter's room is has bullet holes from past incidents.

"Everybody that lives here doesn't want to be here. Sometimes our circumstances allow us to stay here," she said. "We're just really on edge with our kids and have a lot of anxiety living here. I'm just working really hard to get us out of here."