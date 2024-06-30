WATCH LIVE

2 men die in Tarboro shooting, Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office says

Sunday, June 30, 2024 6:25PM
TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people died in a shooting in Tarboro Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call saying several people were shot at Branchwood Lane.

According to authorities, deputies found two men dead. They were later identified as Odis Ray Draughn III, 29, and Tellton Jaymel Jones, 28.

They also found a third victim, the sheriff's office said, and they were taken to ECU Health with a gunshot wound.

ABC11 is working to learn the name of the third victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

