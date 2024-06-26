2-year-old killed in drowning identified as Wake County deputy's son

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old boy who died after drowning in a backyard pool on Tuesday has been identified as the son of a Wake County Deputy.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office posted condolences to the family on social media on Wednesday stating their "hearts are with Deputy Jose Perez-Apodaca and his family during this devastating time."

"As members of the Wake County Sheriff's Office, we stand ready to serve not only our community but also our family within the agency and those we love at home," Sheriff Willie Rowe said in the post. "Your thoughts, prayers, and compassion for the Apodaca family are deeply appreciated."

Authorities said it happened at a pool in the backyard of a home on Gail Ridge Lane.

The 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The Police Benevolent Association has created a fund that will financially support the family.