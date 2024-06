Wake County juvenile seriously injured after nearly drowning in pool

It happened at a house on Gail Ridge Lane.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile had serious injuries Tuesday morning after nearly drowning in Wake County.

When deputies arrived, they found a juvenile who had already been rescued from a pool. First responders, including EMS and firefighters, provided life-saving measures.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ABC11 is working to learn about the circumstances of the incident.