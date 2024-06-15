Over 200 Fayetteville children get free baseball camp through Woodpeckers, non-profit partnership

Hundreds of kids were given a chance to fulfill their baseball dreams at a summer camp hosted by the Woodpeckers and local nonprofit the Two-Six Project.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Children in Fayetteville took a swing at baseball stardom Friday thanks to a free, one-of-a-kind summer camp organized by the Woodpeckers and a local non-profit.

Organizers said over 200 children got to play baseball and get trained by the Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium. One of those kids, Lucas Garibay, told ABC11 what he was enjoying most about camp.

"Running and catching the ball and having fun, and making new friends," he said.

The event was organized by a non-profit called the Two-Six Project in partnership with the MLB, the Woodpeckers, and local brands like influencer VicBlends. The Two-Six Project founders told ABC11 they're all passionate former baseball players.

"To be able to have people come home and provide that instruction completely free in a sport that's so expensive, it's truly a blessing for everyone that's involved," said Grant Bennett, the founder and president of the non-profit.

"I think 95 percent of it is character development and joy," said James Lowe, the Playball Ambassador of Major League Baseball who was a coach at the event. "Baseball is just the vessel."

In addition to playing baseball, children and families could get free haircuts, school supplies, and face paintings. But parents said their kids have been getting so much more.

"I think they're learning new skills and then on top of that, teamwork. They're learning how to play with new kids that they've never met before," said Alex Garibay.

"I think it's a great event for the community, especially for the kids. It's summertime, and having them come out here and get active, I mean I think that's really special," said Ramel Bocker.

The Two-Six Project said it anticipates holding another large-scale community giveback event like this around Christmastime. The group also said they plan on holding the baseball camp again next year.