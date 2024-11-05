10 tips for North Carolina voters before and after casting their ballots
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 2:19PM
Your Voice Your VoteThe top race on everybody's mind is the one for president.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday is Election Day.
Millions will flock to the polls to make sure their voices are heard.
The top race on everybody's mind is the one for president: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris. Down ballot, the Tar Heel state has many other important races up for grabs, including Governor, Lt. Governor, Superintendent of Public Instruction and more.
- Find your assigned polling place on Election Day. Use the voter search tool on the state board's website.
- Remember to bring your photo ID. It is required to vote. For more information, click here.
- Look at your sample ballot before heading over. It looks just like your Election Day ballot. Use the voter search tool on the state board's website.
- Voter registration is not available on Election Day. However, voters who become eligible after Oct. 11 (regular voter registration deadline) are still permitted to register on Election Day.
