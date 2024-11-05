10 tips for North Carolina voters before and after casting their ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday is Election Day.

Millions will flock to the polls to make sure their voices are heard.

The top race on everybody's mind is the one for president: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris. Down ballot, the Tar Heel state has many other important races up for grabs, including Governor, Lt. Governor, Superintendent of Public Instruction and more.

Here are some voter tips and need-to-knows from the North Carolina State Board of Elections:

Find your assigned polling place on Election Day. Use the voter search tool on the state board's website.

Remember to bring your photo ID. It is required to vote. For more information, click here.

Look at your sample ballot before heading over. It looks just like your Election Day ballot. Use the voter search tool on the state board's website.

Voter registration is not available on Election Day. However, voters who become eligible after Oct. 11 (regular voter registration deadline) are still permitted to register on Election Day.

