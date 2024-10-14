NC superintendent candidates Michelle Morrow, Mo Green set to go head-to-head in debate

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates will debate on Monday at 7 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the race to lead public schools in North Carolina

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Michele Morrow and Mo Green are set to go head-to-head on Monday. The debate is hosted by the Public School Forum of NC.

The event will start at 7 p.m. at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.

Election Day is only a few short weeks away.

Race Gets National Attention

Morrow, the Republican candidate, gained national attention for past comments on social media from 2019 to 2021, supporting the execution of some democratic officials. This includes former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, and Governor Roy Cooper.

"We cannot allow this type of violence," Green, the Democratic candidate, said regarding his opponent's past comments.

Also, in a now-deleted Facebook video, Morrow -- after attending the January 6 riots -- urged Trump to use the military to stay in power.

The heat is on in the race to lead North Carolina's public schools.

In March, Morrow responded to ABC11 about her campaign, including whether she feels she's being misrepresented in the public sphere.

"I think that that's very evident that the political climate has become incredibly caustic," Morrow said. "Political agendas have no place in our public school system. So, what's happening on Twitter, what's happening on social media, it shouldn't even be in our classrooms. The discussions that we're having as adults needs to be for adults."