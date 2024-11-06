Live election results maps show how North Carolina voted for president, congress, governor, more

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Nov. 5, 2024, North Carolina voters will choose not just their next president and vice president, but representatives in Congress, a new governor, Lt. Governor, Superintendent of Public Instruction, and much more.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina on Election Day. These are the key races in this year's contest.

President and Vice President

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are running on the Democratic ticket, while former president Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance are running on the Republican ticket.

The race for the White House is extremely tight and the results in North Carolina could swing the results.

Governor

Current Gov. Roy Cooper has reached the end of his tenure as he has served the maximum of two terms in the office. His hand-picked successor Attorney General Josh Stein is running against Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

US House

The balance of power in the US House of Representatives could swing depending on how several elections turn out across the country.

Right now, Republicans hold a slight majority with 220 seats compared to the 212 that Democrats hold. There are also three vacant seats.

All 14 of North Carolina's US House Districts will be on the ballot. The current makeup of representatives in the House from the Tar Heel state are split evenly with seven Republicans and seven Democrats. However, new maps drawn by Republican leaders have put multiple incumbent Democrats in Republican-leaning districts.

Lt. Governor

With Mark Robinson running for governor, his current office is up for grabs.

Democrat Rachel Hunt, the daughter of North Carolina's longest-serving governor Jim Hunt, said she's running "to get us back on track, fight for our basic freedoms, create safer communities, and make our education system the best it can be."

Her Republican opponent is Hal Weatherman. He's a longtime GOP political strategist who graduated from Wake Forest University. He described himself as a "principled limited government conservative."

Attorney General

With Josh Stein running for governor, his current office is up for grabs.

Republican Dan Bishop is a Congressman representing the state's 8th district. He styled himself as a "conservative who tells the truth," and is known on the House floor for his blunt and straightforward discussion of issues.

Democrat Jeff Jackson is a state senator and former prosecutor from Chapel Hill. He said he wants to be a "non-partisan, independent voice for the people of North Carolina."

Superintendent of Public Instruction

This contentious race has gained a lot of attention across the state.

It pits longtime educator and former Guilford County Schools Superintendent Mo Green against homeschool teacher Michele Morrow.

Morrow is vowing to change the education system because she says there's too much political influence in schools. Green plans to rely on his experience to work to raise graduation rates across the state.

