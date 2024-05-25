2024 Memorial Day events happening across the Triangle and beyond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday marks Memorial Day, a day to honor and mourn the men and women who died while serving in the country's armed forces.

On the long weekend, many observe the day by attending community events and visiting family and friends. Here's a list of the events and ceremonies happening on May 27 across the Triangle and in Cumberland County:

Cary

Veteran Freedom Park

Where: 1517 N Harrison Ave

When: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The ceremony will honor fallen veterans of all wars and conflicts, and the dedication of a new Gold Star Memorial by The Cary Garden Club. A Field of Flags will be placed at Veterans Freedom Park.

There is limited seating, so attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.

Chapel Hill

Orange County Veterans Memorial

Where: 2501 Homestead Road

When: 8:45 to 10 a.m.

Chapel Hill is hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance event featuring Andrea Allard as the guest speaker. She enlisted in the Army in 1983 and was discharged honorably in 1986 with the impending birth of her first son. Allard is a mom of two sons, Zac and Sam, and is married to Don, a disabled US Marine Corps veteran she met while at the Defense Language Institute in California.

Durham

County Administration I Building

Where: 200 E. Main Street

When: 9 a.m.

The Memorial Day ceremony will begin with the playing of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. It will honor two of its Gold Star Spouses, residents whose husbands were killed while on active duty:

Daisy Clayton, her husband, Amy Specialist Curvin Clayton, was killed in Vietnam in 1970 at age 20

Marsha R. Riely, her husband Air Force Major Michael Williams Riely was killed in 1982 while flying a C130 in Arkansas

The ceremony will also recognize the 365 known veterans from Durham County who have died in service to our nation.

Fayetteville

Freedom Memorial Park

Where: Corner of Hay Street and Bragg Boulevard

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

The Fayetteville community will honor veterans in Cumberland County who died in wartime during its annual ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair as bleacher seating fills up quickly.

Airborne & Special Operations Museum

Where: 100 Bragg Blvd at the Iron Mike statue

When: 3 to 3:30 p.m.

The song "Amazing Grace" will be played on bagpipes as a wreath is placed for the fallen. During this ceremony, patrons will be asked to observe the National Moment of Remembrance, an event that asks Americans to pause for one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States.

SEE ALSO | Special Ops honors Gold Star Heroes at Fort Liberty Memorial Day ceremony

Garner

Lake Benson Park

Where: 921 Buffaloe Road

When: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Garner is hosting a Memorial Day Observance event featuring keynote speaker Ed Tatum.

Tatum, who is a native of Elizabethtown, served in The Old Guard, the official ceremonial unit of the U.S. Army. He was a Sentinel, one of the men who guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for two years. He and his wife Pam have two sons and a daughter.

Attendees are encouraged to bring camp chairs. There will be guided tours of the Garner Veterans Memorial before and after the event.

Hope Mills

Veterans Memorial Park

Where: 5766 Rockfish Road

When: 4 p.m.

Hope Mills is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony remembering those who've lost their lives serving the nation.

Knightdale

Knightdale Station Park

Where: 810 N. First Avenue

When: 11 a.m.

The town will unveil an engraving of 15 names of veterans who are being memorialized on the Knightdale Veterans Memorial. Knightdale Mayor Jessica Day and Lieutenant Robert P. Ashley, Jr. (Ret.) will be the guest speakers at the event.