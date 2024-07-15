2024 MLB Draft: UNC's Vance Honeycutt selected by Orioles in first round

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC-Chapel Hill junior Vance Honeycutt was picked 22nd overall Sunday by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.
In 2024, the Salisbury native helped lead UNC to the College World Series for the first time since 2018.
Here are some of this season's stats:
The MBL draft continues Monday and ends Tuesday.
Other UNC first-round picks:
2020: Aaron Sabato, #27 (Minnesota Twins)
2019: Michael Busch, #31 (Los Angeles Dodgers)
2017: J.B. Bukauskas, #15 (Houston Astros); Logan Warmoth, #22 (Toronto Blue Jays); Brian Miller, #36 (Miami Marlins)
2013: Colin Moran, #6 (Miami Marlins)
2011: Levi Michael, #30 (Minnesota Twins)
2010: Matt Harvey, #7 (New York Mets)
2009: Dustin Ackley, #2 (Seattle Mariners); Alex White, #15 (Cleveland Indians)