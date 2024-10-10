Wake County early voting sites getting ready to open next week

Friday is the voter registration deadline in North Carolina, as both parties make a final push to get their messages heard.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early voting sites across the state and the Triangle are getting prepared to open next week for voters.

ABC11 got a look inside one of 22 precincts in Wake County that will be open for early voting next Thursday.

Growth in Wake County is contributing to some changes in this year's voting sites.

They've added 6 more voting sites for Election Day bringing the total to 212 across the county.

There are 22 early voting sites.

Right now, there are over 850,00 registered voters in Wake County, up from 794,494 in 2020.

Wake County Board of Elections credits this to the growth seen in Wake County over the last several years and interest and growth within local colleges and universities.

Other things this year you need to be aware of is bringing your ID with you to vote.

"If you don't the biggest thing is let us help you. There's a solution for you so give us a call. Let us walk you through where to find that acceptable list. If you don't have one of those our office is actually printing free photo ID cards for those individuals," said Olivia McCall who is the director of the Wake County Board of Elections.

The deadline to register to vote is Friday, although people can register at an early voting site.

Early voting begins next Thursday.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 29 and Election Day is November 5.

