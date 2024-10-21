Bill Clinton headlines Early Vote push in downtown Raleigh

The block party was the last stop of a long weekend for former President Clinton, who spent much of the weekend stumping in Eastern North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Sunday afternoon, former President Bill Clinton spoke alongside city and state leaders in downtown Raleigh as part of a tour of North Carolina to promote early voting.

The block party was the last stop of a long weekend for former President Clinton, who appeared alongside Tim Walz in Durham on Friday and spent much of the weekend stumping in Eastern North Carolina.

"I'm just telling you, stay with this. Do not quit. Do not quit," Clinton said Sunday. "And know, that it could be here. Not just in this state, in this town, in this crowd that determines the next Presidency."

Hundreds of Harris-Walz supporters appeared at the event, which included remarks from Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, Wake County Commissioner and Board Chair Shinica Thomas, City Councilor Cory Branch, and state leaders and lawmakers.

Daniel and Toni Patterson have already cast their ballots, but still made the drive from Durham for the event.

"Any time we can reach one, touch one, and let them know what the truth is, you know, I think that's motivating enough right there," Daniel said.

His wife said they wanted to hear the message delivered by the former President.

"I just want to be here to be around like-minded people who recognize what going back really means," Toni said.

Raleigh voter Mary Humphrey said she's already voted early for Harris and Walz, adding she's motivated by the campaign's messaging on women's rights and protecting Obamacare.

"I get my insurance through the Affordable Care Act," Humphrey said. "It would be devastating to me and my family financially if that was to go away. I'm concerned about reproductive rights for women, which makes me concerned for my children and their friends."

In his remarks, former President Clinton touched on a range of topics -- but emphasized it was incumbent on North Carolina voters to show out in force.

"The person who is most likely to give us a good economy, most likely to give us a good health care system, most likely to preserve and protect our democracy and way of life is Kamala Harris," he said.

In a statement, the North Carolina GOP responded to the former President's busy weekend.

"Bringing Bill Clinton to a state he lost twice to campaign is a great reminder that Kamala Harris represents the same establishment that has crushed North Carolina families for years," a GOP spokesperson said. "The people of our state know who fights for the forgotten men and women of our state, it's Donald Trump, and why he will win North Carolina a third time in 16 Days."

This week, Donald Trump will make several stops in North Carolina, including for three separate rallies in Asheville, Greenville and Concord on Monday and another in Greensboro on Tuesday.

