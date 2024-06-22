Olympic trials: NC State's Berkoff headed to Paris, finished second in 100-meter backstroke

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A few local swimmers are competing in this year's USA Olympic trials.

NC State swimmer Katharine Berkoff has punched his ticket to Paris after finishing second in the 100-meter backstroke. Her time was 57.91 seconds, and she finished behind Regan Smith, who set a new world record of 57.13.

Berkoff has five NCAA Championships, 30 All-America honors and six ACC titles. According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, she won the 100-yard backstroke five consecutive times at the ACC Championship and three national titles in the event.

Berkoff is the 43rd NC State athlete and the 24th swimmer to compete in the Olympic games, the News and Observer reported. Her father, Dave, representing the United States, won four medals in the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games.

Cary native Claire Curzan also advanced to the next round of the finals for the women's 200-meter backstroke. She is already an Olympic medalist, earning a silver medal in the 4x100-meter relay in 2020.

The 2024 Olympic swimming trials are Saturday, June 15 through Sunday, June 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.