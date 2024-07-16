NC State Board of Elections to review petitions for third parties after denying initial bids

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Board of Elections will look at petitions Tuesday for We The People and Justice For All parties to appear on the November ballot.

Both campaigns have collected enough signatures, and now it is up to the board to decide.

This has been an ongoing conversation this election cycle.

As you may remember, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee launched a probe into the group last month. This was after the board's Democratic majority voted to deny the certification of these two parties and the conservative Constitution Party.

The committee said it was concerned the decision was politically motivated. Allegations the board denied.

Just last week, the Board of Elections agreed to allow the conservative Constitution Party on the ballot.

The national chairman of the party tells ABC11 Eyewitness News that he is extremely grateful that the Board of Elections "decided to do the right thing" and certify the party for the ballot.

The board, however, delayed its decision on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West. The group said it learned that some voters who signed petitions in support of the candidates did not understand what they were signing.

The Constitution Party will need to have the names of all their nominees for office in two weeks.

As it stands, the Democratic, Republican, Green, Libertarian, and No Labels parties have secured spots on the November ballot.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.

