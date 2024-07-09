NC Board of Elections to allow the Constitution Party on the 2024 November ballot

After rejecting requests of three third parties to be on the November ballot, state leaders decided to allow one of the Constitution Party on the ballot this fall.

After rejecting requests of three third parties to be on the November ballot, state leaders decided to allow one of the Constitution Party on the ballot this fall.

After rejecting requests of three third parties to be on the November ballot, state leaders decided to allow one of the Constitution Party on the ballot this fall.

After rejecting requests of three third parties to be on the November ballot, state leaders decided to allow one of the Constitution Party on the ballot this fall.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After rejecting requests of three third parties to be on the November ballot, state leaders decided to allow one of the parties to be in the race.

The North Carolina Board of Elections made the decision Tuesday afternoon, less than a month after denying the request.

That means the Constitution Party will be on the ballot this fall.

The national chairman of the party tells ABC11 Eyewitness News that he is extremely grateful that the Board of Elections "decided to do the right thing" and certify the party for the ballot.

Last month the Democratic majority of the State Board of Elections said they'd revisit the matter after investigating concerns about misleading petition gatherers.

The board said the Constitution Party will need to have the names of all of their nominees for office in in two weeks.

Yet they still deferred action on parties led by RFK Jr and Cornel West, both of whom are running for president.

North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore said "Democratic partisans on the State Board of Elections have ignored clear state law and refused to certify third parties that post a threat to Joe Biden in November. This is election interference at its worst."

Moore said they'll be looking at the board's decisions at a hearing in two weeks.

WATCH | NC Board of Elections denies initial bids for 3 political parties

The board chair, Alan Hirsch, said they will vote again after further investigation.

The decision to not allow the parties in June led to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, launching a probe into the Board of Elections.

Lawmakers said the parties have met the qualifications to appear on the November ballot. They are concerned that the board's decision was politically motivated.

The state board denied those allegations.

As it stands, the Democratic, Republican, Green, Libertarian, and No Labels parties have secured spots on the November ballot.

SEE ALSO | Constitution Party fighting to secure spot on NC 2024 ballot: 'Nobody owns the vote'