NC State Board of Elections to discuss third-party candidates on November ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Board of Elections is once again discussing whether third-party candidates could appear on the ballot in November.

The group is considering a petition from the right-wing Constitution Party on Monday.

Last month, the board's Democratic majority voted to deny certification to three political parties. This included the Constitution Party, which is focused on putting candidates "up and down" the ballot.

The board chair, Alan Hirsch, said they will vote again after further investigation.

The decision led to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, launching a probe into the Board of Elections.

Lawmakers said the parties have met the qualifications to appear on the November ballot. They are concerned that the board's decision was politically motivated.

The state board denied those allegations.

Randall Terry is the presidential nominee for the Constitution Party. The Memphis native visited North Carolina not just to campaign but to fight to have his party recognized in November.

The party has spent months collecting signatures, and after a back and forth, it felt as if it had been left in the dark.

Three third parties are working to get on the November ballot in North Carolina.

"Nobody owns the vote. You have to earn people's vote. What we're saying is that the people of North Carolina, they have a right to go ahead and have more choices on the ballot," NC Constitution Party chair Al Pisano said.

The State Board of Elections told ABC11 in June that the delays are because of the long process of verifying signatures. It said it is doing the same thing for The Justice for All Party representing Cornel West, and the We The People party representing Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

As it stands, the Democratic, Republican, Green, Libertarian, and No Labels parties have secured spots on the November ballot.

With third-party candidates on both sides of the spectrum, political experts said they believe it could be a difference-maker in a close race.

Monday's meeting will start at 1:30 p.m.